16,426 Shares in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. AJO LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

