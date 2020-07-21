$181.60 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $181.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.61 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $171.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $746.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.62 million to $768.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $745.84 million to $835.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.