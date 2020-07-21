$181.60 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $181.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.61 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $171.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $746.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.62 million to $768.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $745.84 million to $835.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

