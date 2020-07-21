19,220 Shares in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

