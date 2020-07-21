28,598 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 47.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

