$300.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce sales of $300.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the highest is $345.10 million. Hexcel reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

HXL opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

