30,303 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

