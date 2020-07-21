35,632 Shares in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Pearson PLC has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

