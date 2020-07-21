$5.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.97 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

