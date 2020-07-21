5,268 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

