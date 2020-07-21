7,770 Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

