867 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.14 and its 200 day moving average is $334.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

