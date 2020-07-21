9,018 Shares in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

