$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce $95.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.17 million and the highest is $109.07 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported sales of $159.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year sales of $431.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.53 million to $462.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.69 million, with estimates ranging from $462.41 million to $678.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of FTAI opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth $10,288,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

