ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $292.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

