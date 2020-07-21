Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 347.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.