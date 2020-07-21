Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Actuant were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Actuant during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Actuant during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Actuant by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Actuant during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Actuant during the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. G.Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gabelli raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Actuant Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $763,801.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.