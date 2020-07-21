Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 490,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter worth approximately $19,552,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Meredith by 42.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meredith by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 95.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 302,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDP. TheStreet cut Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Meredith stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.