Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 1,634.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NMI opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.