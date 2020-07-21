Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

