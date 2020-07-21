Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,881 Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.