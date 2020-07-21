Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 122.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 31.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

