Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 28,782 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $160,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARR opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.06. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

