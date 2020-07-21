Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $250,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Assurant by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

AIZ stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Assurant’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

