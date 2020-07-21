Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $254,000 in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CSD opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.