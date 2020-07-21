Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Finke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall purchased 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $276,678. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Barings BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

