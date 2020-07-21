Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,949 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

