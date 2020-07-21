Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,782 Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Athersys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 123,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Athersys by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $585.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of -1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

