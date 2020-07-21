Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.18. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

