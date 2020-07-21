Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

EJAN stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

