Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Altice USA by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 346,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $9,344,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,964,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

