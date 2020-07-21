Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

