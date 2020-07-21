Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 479.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

