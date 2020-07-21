Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,194 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAND. TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

