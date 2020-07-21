Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oddo Bhf

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €858.63 ($964.75).

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.