Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$93.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 53.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total transaction of C$2,056,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares in the company, valued at C$5,468,330.70. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total transaction of C$433,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,141.52. Insiders sold a total of 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,424 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.