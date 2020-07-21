AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.09

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $21.02. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 167,588 shares traded.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.70 million and a PE ratio of 70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.34.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.01 per share, with a total value of C$84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,042.02.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

