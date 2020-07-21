Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $15.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.50 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

