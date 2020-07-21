Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.38.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $254.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.