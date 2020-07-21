Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLE opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

