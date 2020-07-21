Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

