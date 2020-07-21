Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

