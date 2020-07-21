Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 7.9% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $3,201.36 and last traded at $3,196.84, 7,558,153 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,201,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,961.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,763.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,250.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

