Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

