Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.