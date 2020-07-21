Analysts Anticipate BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $14.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $15.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,777. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,509,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 549,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

