Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $412.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $412.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.89 million and the highest is $427.20 million. MarineMax posted sales of $383.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

NYSE HZO opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,993 shares of company stock worth $3,076,628. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MarineMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.