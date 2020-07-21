Analyzing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.75 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.71

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 2.48% 0.22% AgroFresh Solutions -31.59% -4.24% -1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 135.66%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

