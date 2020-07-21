Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 28th

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 28th. Anpac Bio-Medical Science had issued 1,333,360 shares in its initial public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,320 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ANPC opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

