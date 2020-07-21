ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $224.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $307.65 and last traded at $307.59, with a volume of 1977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.13.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.18.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.