Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

